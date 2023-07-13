Weather Service says more storms on the way

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he National Weather Service has issued another hazardous weather warning for southern Vermont, this one until 8 a.m. Friday. With ground already saturated from early July rains and Monday’s deluge, more flooding could be expected.

The NWS says “strong to severe thunderstorms are expected … late afternoon through late evening across Vermont.” It also warns of damaging winds, large hail and localized, heavy rainfall with “an isolated tornado” possible today and this evening. This weekend, the Weather Service is also warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, but especially on Sunday.

You can find full and detailed forecasts here.

Monday’s storms didn’t cause the widespread power outages that Tropical Storm Irene did in 2011, which was accompanied by high winds. However, the coming weather system has Green Mountain Power urging customers to be prepared for potential outages tonight and Friday.

GMP says its own crews, along with external contractors, have been working throughout the week to restore power to 29,000+ customers from Monday’s torrential rains, which brought 9 inches to some spots in region. About 300 remained without power Thursday afternoon.

“We want customers to be alert to changing weather conditions and to be safe,” said Mike Burke, vice president of Field Operations for GMP. “We are ready to respond as quickly as safely possible. Crews and customers have already encountered challenging conditions during the historic weather this week, and it is not over yet.”

GMP is urging safety for customers as the storm continues. Road conditions are hazardous in places with closures from the flooding. Always stay far away from any downed trees or lines and call GMP and first responders to report damage.

Click here for the GMP app to report outages, track restoration, and manage your GMP account. You can also report outages through the Outage Center on GMP’s website or call GMP at 888-835-4672. More storm preparation and safety tips are available on GMP’s website.