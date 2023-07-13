West River Farmers Market in Londonderry suspended for July 15

D

ue to flooding and storm damage, the West River Farmers Market, located in Williams Park at Routes 100 and 11 in Londonderry, will not be held this Saturday, July 15.

The market believes that it is important to keep traffic low as the community continues recovery efforts after significant damage to the area.



Ed Brown, who owns the parking lot next to the park, has begun working to repair the damage there. The Londonderry Parks Board will be meeting about repairs to all the town’s parks, including Williams Park and the town will oversee all those repairs. Once the town gives the market the go-ahead, it will return to that site.

As a temporary alternative, the market is anticipating that it will resume on Saturday, July 22 at Flood Brook Elementary School on Route 11 in Londonderry. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please respect the grounds at the school and do not bring dogs to the market.

