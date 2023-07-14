Bridge closure on Popple Dungeon due to flooding

By Shawn Cunningham

The Town of Chester learned this evening that the abutment for a small bridge on Popple Dungeon Road has been severely undermined and must be closed until further notice. The bridge on Popple Dungeon is just west of Nudist Camp Road and just before the Williams River State Forest.

Town Manager Julie Hance said the state had told the town this was necessary and she said they town would be looking for ways to get it back open as soon as possible. In the interim, residents on the other side of the bridge will need to use Horsenail Hill Road or Howard Hill Road to get to Route 11 and drive into Chester.