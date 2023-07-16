© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC



P

olice are looking for the person who used an excavator to steal an ATM in Weathersfield early this morning.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at 4:11 this morning someone used a Kubota excavator to remove the front wall of the store at Downer’s Four Corners in Weathersfield and took out the ATM there. The thief then moved the cash machine to Upper Falls Road where it was loaded on to a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Trooper Galusha at the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.