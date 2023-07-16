Excavator used in Downer’s ATM theft Police seek information

| Jul 16, 2023 | Comments 0

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A surveillance camera image of the theft as it happened on Sunday morning

A surveillance camera image of the theft as it happened on Sunday morning

Police are looking for the person who used an excavator to steal an ATM in Weathersfield early this morning.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at 4:11 this morning someone used a Kubota excavator to remove the front wall of the store at Downer’s Four Corners in Weathersfield and took out the ATM there. The thief then moved the cash machine to Upper Falls Road where it was loaded on to a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Trooper Galusha at the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

 

The excavator apparently left behind after the theft

The excavator apparently left behind after the theft

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.