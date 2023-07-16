Excavator used in Downer’s ATM theft Police seek information
According to a Vermont State Police press release, at 4:11 this morning someone used a Kubota excavator to remove the front wall of the store at Downer’s Four Corners in Weathersfield and took out the ATM there. The thief then moved the cash machine to Upper Falls Road where it was loaded on to a vehicle.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Trooper Galusha at the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
