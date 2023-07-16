Flooding cancels customer appreciation day
Shawn Cunningham | Jul 16, 2023 | Comments 0
© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLCKim Rushford still appreciates his customers, but when flood waters wrecked the driveway to his garage at Route 103 north and carried some of his equipment off the premises, he decided he needed to cancel the Customer Appreciation Day scheduled for Saturday, July 22.
For the time being, Rushford, who lives in Chester, is concentrating on getting Kim’s Car Care put back together.
