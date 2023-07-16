Sundays on Hill concert with Counterpoint canceled

S

undays on the Hill in Weston is canceling its concert scheduled for 4 p.m. today, Sunday, July 16 with the Counterpoint Chorus.

Extensive damage caused by last week’s flooding at Lawrence Hill Road, throughout Weston and southern Vermont as well as today’s forecast for additional rain with dangerous flash-flooding risk make it best to hold the concert at a different time.

For more information about Sundays on the Hill and for further updates click here.