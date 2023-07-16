Sundays on Hill concert with Counterpoint canceled
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 16, 2023 | Comments 0
Extensive damage caused by last week’s flooding at Lawrence Hill Road, throughout Weston and southern Vermont as well as today’s forecast for additional rain with dangerous flash-flooding risk make it best to hold the concert at a different time.
For more information about Sundays on the Hill and for further updates click here.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
