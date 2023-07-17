The Gully Boys return to Proctorsville Green July 19

T

he Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, invites everyone to the Cavendish concert series at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. The Gully Boys return to the gazebo on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville.

The Gully Boys are a professional rock/jam band from the Green Mountains, influenced by all the music that creates the backdrop for all our lives. They present an amalgamation of style, sound and personality that makes them unique, but with a comfortable familiarity. They like to mix up the playlist with originals and cover tunes from all genres. As Vermonters, they believe that music helps to bring people together and helps to sustain communities.

Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.

Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery and Singleton’s Store have take-out food options. It is a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

The rest of the summer series includes