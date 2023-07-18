Where to donate funds, goods to help families, businesses and organizations
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 18, 2023 | Comments 0
By Cynthia Prairie and Cara Philbin
WESTON
Organizer: Friends of Weston Community Inc. to “carry the burden of fund-raising, allowing the organizations to focus on the work of recovery.”
Recipient: Nonprofit organizations throughout Weston including:
- Weston Volunteer Fire Department, which was submerged in 5 feet of water;
- the Weston Community Association, which owns the Playhouse and museums were flooded;
- The Weston Theater Company that lost performances and equipment at the Playhouse;
- The Little School, which lost equipment;
- The Weston Recreation Center among others. Non-profit organizations in Weston wishing to request funding may contact friendsofthewestoncommunity@gmail.com.
Goal: $50,000
To Give: Click here.
WESTON
Organizer: The Little School of Weston
Recipient: The Little School of Weston
River water rushed through the property bringing almost 5 feet of water into the basement and a path of destruction through the outdoor space. A complete replacement of major mechanical systems and rebuilding of the grounds is needed in the next several weeks to prepare for the 2023-2024 school year.
Goal: $50,000.
To Give: Click here.
Organizer: Steve and Lynn Smith
Recipient: The Weston Village Store
The floods left the family business with major structural damage and a huge loss of inventory. All donations will be used toward the reconstruction of the store to enable the shop to reopen.
Goal: $150,000
To Give: Click here.
WESTON
Organizer: Erin Kirk-Elkin
Recipient: In the early morning hours of July 10, Ali Ulrich shot the video to the right from her home. Ali Ulrich and Mark Weigand, who recently bought a family home in Weston. Three cars were completely submerged, a barn was under at least 6 feet of water and flood waters destroyed floors, furniture, appliances and family mementos on the first floor. They were evacuated with their three dogs and personal items they could grab.
Goal: $25,000
To Give: Click here.
LONDONDERRY
Organizer: Bobby Gray
Recipient: Mike & Tammy’s Deli in Londonderry
More than 2 feet of water rushed into Mike & Tammy’s Deli and convenience store and its adjacent Maple Leaf Diner. Food and grocery items were destroyed and equipment has been ruined.
Goal: $20,000
To Give: Click here.
CAVENDISH
Organizer: Amy Perry
Recipient: The Happy Hound Salon. As volunteer firefighters, Amy Perry and her family “concentrated all their energy working to help their community and left their house and business to the flood.” They “lost everything in their basement, and her entire shop and business.
Goal:$15,000
To Give: Click here
CHESTER
Organizer: Rebecca Riley
Recipient: Becca Riley and Justin Weisblatt
They say their insurance will cover some of the flood damaged Gassetts home, but the contents of the one-story home are not covered. That includes beds, couches and dressers among other items.
Goal: $5,000
To Give: Click here.
LUDLOW
Organizer: Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce, with the approval of the Town of Ludlow.
Recipient: Contributions can be designated to a particular town or directed to specific projects.
To Give: Click here.
LUDLOW
Organizer: Operation Ludlow is a group of volunteers collecting all non-monetary donations.
Recipient: Anyone in need of food, water and supplies.
Goal: View Wish List on Amazon.
To Give: Drop off supplies at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St., between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
LUDLOW
Organizer: Black River Good Neighbor Services
Recipient: Black River Good Neighbor Services, which operates a food pantry, thrift shop and furniture store. The long-running nonprofit distributes free food and provides rent, fuel and other aid to low income Vermonters.
To Give: Click here.
LUDLOW
Organizer: Penny Longley
Recipient: Windsor County Youth Services, which develops and implements crisis prevention as well as early intervention programs.
It lost the contents of its Mountainside House on Route 131. Mountainside House shelters youths in need. And the devastation forced the displacement of its minor tenants. Funds will help replace “the contents at Mountainside House, appliances, furniture, food, electronics” and more.
Goal: $10,000
To Give: Click here
Organizer: Jake Baraw, co-owner Eight Oh Brew
Recipient: Eight Oh Brew, which opened just over a year ago at 145 Main St. #106, suffered a total loss.
Goal: $150,000
To Give: Click here.
LUDLOW
Organizer: Nick Arduini and Ryan Colburn
Recipient: Tacos Tacos restaurant.
Total loss of contents of basement including a “freezer, industrial fridge, hundreds of shirts/hoodies, food/paper products, a stove, steam tables, burrito steamers, among other items” including mud removal prior to basement remodeling.
Goal: $15,000
To Give: Click here.
LUDLOW
Organizer:Weston Nicoll and Gamebird Restaurant
Recipient: Ludlow service industry employees who have been displaced.
Goal: $4,000
To Give: Click here.
LUDLOW
Organizer: Vermont Fresh
Recipient: Mojo Cafe lost its entire heating systems in its basements, all of the coolers and freezers taht support their restaurant, their cars, belongings and machinery. They also need monetary support.
To Give: Click here to purchase gift cards on their website.
LUDLOW
Recipient: Blue Duck Deli, which has been renovating for a year and was a month shy of opening, lost much of its tools and supplies and likely the attached garage, which shifted in the floods and may have compromised the entire building, which doubles as their home and business.’
Goal:$30,000
To Give: Click here.
