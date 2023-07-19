College News

Willem Bargfrede of Chester was named to the Dean’s List at Champlain College for the spring 2023 semester.

To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of at least 3.5.

Bargfrede is a student in the Division of Information Technology and Sciences.

LilyMarie Vullo of Cavendish was named to the Dean’s List of Bryant University of Smithfield, R.I. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.

The following local students earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, located in Burlington.

CHESTER



Hannah Fleming graduated with a bachelor’s in Environmental Studies.

Jeremy Fleming graduated with a bachelor's in Business Administration.

Rachel Guerra graduated with a bachelor's in Elementary Education: K-6.

Brigid Karl graduated with a bachelor's in Public Communication.

Anne Lamson graduated with a bachelor's in Biological Science.

Simone Martorano graduated with a bachelor's in History.

Cassandra Spaulding graduated with a bachelor's in Physics.

LONDONDERRY & SOUTH LONDONDERRY



Hannah Balda graduated with a bachelor’s in Microbiology.

Allura Cameron graduated with a bachelor's in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Kristina Harmon graduated with a bachelor's in Microbiology.

Madeleine Blanchard graduated with a bachelor's in Neuroscience.

LUDLOW

Talari Anderson graduated with a bachelor’s in Elementary Education: K-6.

Ryan Boyle graduated with a bachelor's in Political Science.

PROCTORSVILLE



Magali Stowell Aleman graduated with a bachelor’s in Community and International Development.

SPRINGFIELD

Kristin Clark graduated with a bachelor’s in Exercise Science.

Hannah Crosby graduated with a bachelor's in Professional Nursing.

Emma Howard graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor's in Psychological Science.

Elizabeth Parker graduated with a bachelor's in Animal Sciences.

Shaye Pisarczyk graduated with a bachelor's in Business Administration.

Kody Politza graduated with a bachelor's in Computer Science.

WESTON



Samuel Charette graduated with a bachelor’s in Neuroscience.

Casey Mara graduated with a bachelor's in Environmental Studies.

Liam Orr graduated with a bachelor's in Biomedical Engineering.

WEST TOWNSHEND



Olivia Geissler graduated with a bachelor’s in Chemistry.

WINDHAM