Convoy of Hope truck to distribute supplies at Cavendish Town Elementary

A Convoy of Hope truck will be distributing supplies to flood victims on Thursday and Friday at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based relief effort, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, that responds to disasters throughout the country.

Hours of the drive-through distribution will be 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 and noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, while supplies last.

Everyone who has been affected by the flood is encouraged to come, even if you have received supplies elsewhere. Items to be distributed will include, but are not limited to: cleaning supplies paper good and hygiene products as well as water, drinks and snacks.

The organization is also looking for 20 volunteers ages 15+ (with parent/guardian present) to help assemble and distribute. Please sign up with Pastor Jessica of the Calvary Church by calling 802-345-9919. Last minute volunteers are appreciated too, just show up and we will give you something to do or fill in for someone who needs a break.