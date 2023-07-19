Disaster relief resource center open today and Thursday in Londonderry

A

Multi-Agency Resource Center or MARC will be operating in Londonderry today and tomorrow to help area residents — including those in Ludlow — with disaster related needs.

The MARC is located at Neighborhood Connections in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Route 100, with state and local agencies and other organizations including FEMA, Vermont Emergency Management, the Vermont Department of Health, the Red Cross and others.

They will be available to answer your questions and provide disaster-related assistance.

The group set up on Tuesday and began seeing residents immediately. By late afternoon, each agency had seen between 25 and 40 people in need.

The Red Cross is handing out fans and cleaning supplies and a Red Cross nurse is on hand to help if you need medical assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will help homeowners navigate the maze as they seek help for their damaged homes that insurance won’t cover. FEMA will also help renters with rent assistance.

State agencies are handing out well-testing kits, helping people with WIC benefits and other food benefits and jobless benefits.

Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Vermont RT 100, Londonderry .

All of those affected by the recent flooding are asked to drop in to receive available services and relief information and to bring a proof of address with them.