Party Crashers kicks off music series in Chester on July 20

arty Crashers will kick off theon Thursday, July 20. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

Touted as the Upper Valley and Central Vermont’s hottest band, this six-piece, high-energy dance band has been rocking the New England music scene for 20 years with a range of tunes from Motown to modern pop.

The music series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester. Thanks to the generosity of the many donors, all concerts are free and open to the public and most will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Shows will be held rain or shine; the rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.

Here’s the schedule of the summer series: