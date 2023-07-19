Party Crashers kicks off music series in Chester on July 20
Touted as the Upper Valley and Central Vermont’s hottest band, this six-piece, high-energy dance band has been rocking the New England music scene for 20 years with a range of tunes from Motown to modern pop.
The music series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester. Thanks to the generosity of the many donors, all concerts are free and open to the public and most will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Shows will be held rain or shine; the rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.
Here’s the schedule of the summer series:
- July 27: The Better Days Band
- Aug. 3: Dave Keller Band
- Aug. 10: Frydaddy
- Aug. 16: The Green Sisters
