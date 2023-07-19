West River Farmers Market reopens Saturday at Flood Brook School

The West River Farmers Market will be reopening at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11 in Londonderry, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. The market’s home site at the junction of Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry is currently in need of significant repair after last Monday’s flooding.

Please respect the grounds at the school and do not bring dogs to the market.

Gus Bloch will be performing. Visitors can park in the main lot in front of the school buildings.

Please note:

If you receive SNAP/3SquaresVT benefits, you can receive extra money to spend on fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds and plant starts at the market through the Crop Cash program. Visit the manager’s booth to purchase $1 tokens using your EBT card to receive Crop Cash coupons to match that amount up to $20. For more information on the Crop Cash program, click here.

Please leave pets at home — except for service animals.

— except for service animals. The West River Market is celebrating its 30th anniversary with new, locally designed and printed cotton bags for sale. Stop by the manager booth to grab yours. All proceeds go back to support the market.

The West River Farmers Market would like to thank several organizations and businesses that have offered alternative spaces and support for the WRFM vendors, many of whom make their primary living from selling at farmers markets. Thanks go out to Stratton Mountain, Seesaw’s Lodge and Restaurant in Peru, the Mountain School at Winhall, Max Turner at the New American Grill in Londonderry and Sharon Baker at Sharon’s on the Common in Chester who have generously offered space to support the market and its vendors.

For updates, go to the WRFM Facebook page here and the WRFM website by clicking here.