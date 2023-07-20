George “Joe” Hinkley 96, of Springfield, passed away on Monday July 17, 2023 at the Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 2, 1927 in Greenfield, Mass., the son of Harland and Maybelle (Danforth) Hinkley.

Joe graduated class of 1945 from Windsor High School and served in the U.S. Army from March 1946 to June 1947 spending time in Germany. On Sept. 4, 1948, Joe married Marjorie “Mardy” Houghton in Weathersfield Bow.

She predeceased him on Feb. 22, 2012.

Joe was employed with the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield as assembly supervisor and inspector from 1951 to 1986. He loved cars, and enjoyed restoring and rebuilding VW bugs. He enjoyed NASCAR, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

He loved reading and gardening and enjoyed hunting Mt. Ascutney with his son.

Joe was a 58-year member of St. John’s Lodge # 41 F. & A.M. in Springfield, serving as Lodge Master from 1973 to 1974. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 67 in Chester and a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Springfield.

Joe is survived by his three children: Barbara Bernier (Peter) of Brunswick, Maine; Janice Stearns (Raymond) of Chester; and Douglas Hinkley (Lesa) of Springfield. He is also survived by sisters Beverly Thomas and Barbara Green as well as seven grandchildren: Allison, Joel, Ashlee, Leah, Ian, Cody and Shane; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Mardy, one grandchild Jordan, and by his siblings: Larry, Arthur, Dorothy, Robert, Stanley, Richard, Roger and Evered.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the First Congregational Church, 77 Main St. in Springfield. Rev. Michael Mario Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ascutneyville Cemetery in Ascutney.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. A Masonic service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m.