11th annual Honey Festival to be held Sept. 9

he 11th annualwill be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the grounds of the Golden Stage Inn, 399 Depot St., in Proctorsville.

Typically, about 25 crafters and food vendors are in attendance. There also will be children’s crafts.

Admission is free; all proceeds are donated to charity. The Cavendish Emergency Shelter is this year’s beneficiary.

The festival has repeatedly been named A Top 10 Fall Event by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. It is hosted by the Golden Stage Inn and Goodman’s American Pie of Ludlow.