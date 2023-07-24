11th annual Honey Festival to be held Sept. 9
Press release | Jul 24, 2023 | Comments 0
Typically, about 25 crafters and food vendors are in attendance. There also will be children’s crafts.
Admission is free; all proceeds are donated to charity. The Cavendish Emergency Shelter is this year’s beneficiary.
The festival has repeatedly been named A Top 10 Fall Event by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. It is hosted by the Golden Stage Inn and Goodman’s American Pie of Ludlow.
