Chester concert series continues July 27 with Better Days Band

T

he Better Days Band is the next act in the Chester Summer Music Series. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

The band plays classic rock and R&B hits, sprinkled with many rare B-side gems from “back in the day.” Their unique arrangements mix in a kaleidoscope of genres, all of which are driven by a funky, danceable and feel-good groove that will get you up on your feet.

The music series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester. Thanks to the generosity of the many donors, all concerts are free and open to the public and most will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Shows will be held rain or shine; the rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.

Here’s the schedule for the summer series:

Aug. 3: Dave Keller Band

Aug. 10: Frydaddy

Aug. 16: The Green Sisters