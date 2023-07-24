Springfield Band performs at Hartness House Tuesday

The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.

This concert, a band favorite, is a collection of soundtracks and theme songs from movies and TV shows.

Among the selections to be played are musical numbers from Moana, Wicked, Encanto and Aladdin, as well as theme songs written by Henry Mancini (Moon River, Peter Gunn, etc.) and Alan Silvestri (Polar Express, Forrest Gump, etc.).