Cavendish Tag Sale set to go on as scheduled

By popular demand, Cavendish will be holding its 13th Annual Townwide Tag Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Everybody can use a break, maybe find items to replace those that were lost in the flood, enjoy some good food and have a sense of normalcy in what is a very abnormal time.

Vendors are urged to set up on one of the town greens or along Main Street to minimize traffic on the flood-damaged back roads.

The Cavendish Connects Booth, located at the Proctorsville Green Gazebo, will have information for those who have been impacted by the flood, including resource information from Efficiency Vermont.

In the event that the town deems it unsafe to hold this event, information will be posted on the Cavendish VT Facebook page, and the sale will be rescheduled.

If you have questions, please call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.