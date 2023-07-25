Grace Cottage Fair set for Aug. 5 on Townshend Common

| Jul 25, 2023 | Comments 0

Two special items will be auctioned off at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5, an antique Chevy truck, top, and a quilt made from Grace Cottage Fair T-shirts from more than 20 years.

Two special items will be auctioned off at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5, an antique Chevy truck, top, and a quilt made from Grace Cottage Fair T-shirts from more than 20 years.

Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the Townshend Common.

This family-friendly event, now in its 73rd year, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

Hospital Fair Day offers fun and fanfare, with the traditional Birthday Parade, an all-day auction, bingo, kids’ games, pony rides, homemade pies, jewelry, T-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough, food booths, live music  and more.

Two special items to be auctioned at 2 p.m. are a beautiful 1940 Chevy truck and an exquisite, one-of-a-kind, queen-size quilt displaying every Fair Day T-shirt from 1999 through 2022.

For more information, call 802-365-9109 or click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.