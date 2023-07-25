Grace Cottage Fair set for Aug. 5 on Townshend Common

G

race Cottage Hospital Fair Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the Townshend Common.

This family-friendly event, now in its 73rd year, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

Hospital Fair Day offers fun and fanfare, with the traditional Birthday Parade, an all-day auction, bingo, kids’ games, pony rides, homemade pies, jewelry, T-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough, food booths, live music and more.

Two special items to be auctioned at 2 p.m. are a beautiful 1940 Chevy truck and an exquisite, one-of-a-kind, queen-size quilt displaying every Fair Day T-shirt from 1999 through 2022.

For more information, call 802-365-9109 or click here.