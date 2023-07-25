Grace Cottage Fair set for Aug. 5 on Townshend Common
Press release | Jul 25, 2023 | Comments 0
This family-friendly event, now in its 73rd year, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
Hospital Fair Day offers fun and fanfare, with the traditional Birthday Parade, an all-day auction, bingo, kids’ games, pony rides, homemade pies, jewelry, T-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough, food booths, live music and more.
Two special items to be auctioned at 2 p.m. are a beautiful 1940 Chevy truck and an exquisite, one-of-a-kind, queen-size quilt displaying every Fair Day T-shirt from 1999 through 2022.
For more information, call 802-365-9109 or click here.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.