Mark Huntley & Friends in concert July 26 in Proctorsville
Press release | Jul 25, 2023 | Comments 0
Huntley has been an integral part of the Vermont music scene for many years, on his own and as drummer with a variety of bands. A resident of Cavendish, he brings his unique percussion talents to every gig that he plays, anchoring each band with his distinctive and inimitable style.
Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.
Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery and Singleton’s Store have take-out food options. Many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music.
The rest of the summer series includes
- Aug. 2: Sammy Blanchette
- Aug. 9: Yankee Chank
- Aug. 16: The Silverbacks
