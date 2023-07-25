New location for Derry Congregation Church’s Whale of a Sale July 28 & 29

The Second Congregational Church’s annual Whale of a Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Because of storm damage in the church, the sale will be held at new location: 148 High St. in Londonderry. This is a short distance from the church, just up Hell’s Peak Road off from Route 11.

Highlights this year include many beautiful lamps, a fine collection of prints/frames and all kinds of sporting equipment. As usual, there are lots of kitchen items, home décor, small electronics, gardening items, linens and toys.

As always, there will be a bake sale. This is the church’s single largest fundraiser of the year; proceeds benefit the many ministries of Second Congregational Church.

Call the church office at 802-824-6453 for directions or if you have any questions.