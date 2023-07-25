New location for Derry Congregation Church’s Whale of a Sale July 28 & 29
Press release | Jul 25, 2023 | Comments 0
The Second Congregational Church’s annual Whale of a Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.
Because of storm damage in the church, the sale will be held at new location: 148 High St. in Londonderry. This is a short distance from the church, just up Hell’s Peak Road off from Route 11.
Highlights this year include many beautiful lamps, a fine collection of prints/frames and all kinds of sporting equipment. As usual, there are lots of kitchen items, home décor, small electronics, gardening items, linens and toys.
As always, there will be a bake sale. This is the church’s single largest fundraiser of the year; proceeds benefit the many ministries of Second Congregational Church.
Call the church office at 802-824-6453 for directions or if you have any questions.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.