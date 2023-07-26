Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday in Weston
Come enjoy a three-course meal straight from the Hogwarts Dining Hall menu. Special potion drinks are also included.
Appetizers include deviled dragon eggs, Slytherin Jell-O shots, Gryffindor yellow and red cherry tomatoes, Hufflepuff cheese puffs and Ravenclaw bugles. Main dishes are shepherd’s pie and roasted drumsticks, with a Knickerbocker glory sundae for dessert.
Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character. Space is limited to 30 guests. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. The cost is $35 plus tax and gratuity.
A donation will be made to a local LGBTQ Vermont organization.
