Chester public safety agencies to host National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1
Come join members of the Police and Fire departments and the Ambulance Service for a night of fun that includes food, games, music and various emergency services demonstrations.
Various community resources will be in attendance, hosting games and informational booths about the services they offer. The Chester Fire Department will be cooking up food and the Chester Ambulance Service will be hosting a “Stop the Bleed” class during the event. We will be having a state-of-the-art bounce house and a dunk tank. AJ, the Weathersfield Police Department K-9, will be in attendance with his handler Det. Ryan Prince.
National Night Out is an organization that focuses on community building. Millions of people take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.
