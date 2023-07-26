College News

William Frank of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List for spring 2023 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.

Tufts University, located in Medford, Mass., recently announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater. The following earned Dean’s List honors:

Abby Donaghue of Andover

Hilary Morrow of Weston

The following students have been named to the President’s List at Champlain College in Burlington for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the spring 2023 semester as well as to the College Trustees’ List for the spring 2023 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters:

Ashley Bolton of South Londonderry

Grace Guild of Chester

Amber Prepost of Springfield

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2023 semester.