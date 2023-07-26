College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 26, 2023 | Comments 0
William Frank of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List for spring 2023 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.
Tufts University, located in Medford, Mass., recently announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater. The following earned Dean’s List honors:
- Abby Donaghue of Andover
- Hilary Morrow of Weston
The following students have been named to the President’s List at Champlain College in Burlington for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the spring 2023 semester as well as to the College Trustees’ List for the spring 2023 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters:
- Ashley Bolton of South Londonderry
- Grace Guild of Chester
- Amber Prepost of Springfield
The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2023 semester.
- Willem Bargfrede of Chester
- Cassidy Blake of North Springfield
- Dawson Bovat of Springfield
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.