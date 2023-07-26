Derry Area Tri-Mtn Lions provides lunches for recovery workers
Press release | Jul 26, 2023 | Comments 0
Meals were delivered to local business owners and volunteers who were concentrating on cleanup duties in Weston and Londonderry. They were also delivered to the gravel pit for the numerous equipment and truck drivers.
This was a joint effort with other groups participating to make it a success. Martha Dale organized the meal preparation and delivery and kept everything on track.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.