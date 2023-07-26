Derry Area Tri-Mtn Lions provides lunches for recovery workers

T

he Londonderry Area Tri-Mtn Lions recently prepared 60 meals for the Meal Distribution for Londonderry Flood Recovery Efforts.

Meals were delivered to local business owners and volunteers who were concentrating on cleanup duties in Weston and Londonderry. They were also delivered to the gravel pit for the numerous equipment and truck drivers.

This was a joint effort with other groups participating to make it a success. Martha Dale organized the meal preparation and delivery and kept everything on track.