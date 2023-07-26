West River Farmers Market to host Poor Cousins at Flood Brook School

T

he West River Farmers Market will be returning again to Flood Brook School,from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, as the town prepares to begin work on the Williams Park, the market’s home site at the junction of Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry, following significant damage due to flooding.

The market asks all customers to respect the grounds at the school and not bring dogs to the market, except for service animals. Parking is available in front of the school.

This Saturday, The Poor Cousins will be performing.

Also, please note:

you can receive extra money to spend on fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds and plant starts at the market through the Crop Cash program. Visit the manager’s booth to purchase $1 tokens using your EBT card to receive Crop Cash coupons to match that amount up to $20. For more information on the Crop Cash program, click here. The West River Market is celebrating its 30th anniversary with new, locally designed and printed cotton bags for sale. Stop by the manager booth to grab yours. All proceeds go back to support the market.

For updates, go to the WRFM Facebook page here and the WRFM website by clicking here.