Springfield Chamber recaps 51st Hackers Golf Tournament

T

he Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 51st Hackers Golf Tournament was held on July 13 at Crown Point Country Club. Eighteen teams hit the course with a total of 72 players.

The field was split into two divisions, allowing for four first-place winning teams.

Flight A gross winners: David Sigl, Bay Wheeler, Jeremy Sigl, Tony Moriglioni — Team Sigl

Flight A net winners: Justin Provost, Jake St. Pierre, Greg Soho, Sean Long — Team Claremont Savings Bank

Flight B gross winners: Matt Elsesser, Kyle Price, Rich Cutia, Justin Lewis — Team Black River Produce

Flight B net winners: Lori Lintner, Moira Ennen, Susan Daigneault, Linden Ide — Team Senior Solutions

Ford of Claremont was the Hole-in-One Contest sponsor; nobody sank a hole-in-one on the 18th hole to win a vehicle this year, but everyone had a lot of fun trying.

Jerry Farnum State Farm was putting contest sponsor; Mascoma Bank was the banquet sponsor; scorecard sponsor WCFR Your Hometown Classic Hits, cart sponsor Springfield Housing Authority, beer cart sponsor Black River Coffee Bar, longest drive sponsor Black River Innovation Campus and player gifts sponsor Pearl Street Creative Studio.

This year’s hole sponsors were All Seasons Construction Corp.; Bibens Home Center; Cannatrol; Casella Waste; Claremont Savings Bank; Cota & Cota; Crissy Webster Counseling Services; Dragonfly Designs; Dubois & King; HB Energy Solutions; Indelible, Inc.; Lamb and McNaughton, P.C.; One Credit Union; PRIMERICA Financial Services, Debra Cox Investment Advisor; The Richards Group; SERVPRO of Windham & Windsor counties; Springfield Cadillac GMC and VTel.

Crown Point Country Club was a gorgeous setting for the tournament, with delicious food from the pub before and after the tournament. Thanks to Andy Bladyka, George Heslin, Jim Remy, Kristin Cook and the staff for helping to put on another great event.

Also, a big shout-out and thank you to the volunteers and planning committee: Cas Krupinsky, Pearl Street Creative Studio, chair; Michael Schmitt, Black River Coffee Bar; Noah Vittum, HB Energy Solutions; Marlo Mora & Dave, Mascoma Bank; Sue Dana, Senior Solutions; Jerry Farnum, State Farm agent; Taylor Drinker, membership and events director, Springfield Chamber and Alice Page, administrative director, Sprinngfield Chamber.