Chester Select Board/Water & Sewer Commission agendas for August 2
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 28, 2023 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To Join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 The Select Board meeting will be followed by a meeting of the town’s Water and Sewer Commissioners.
Below are the boards’ agendas.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from the July 5, 2023 Selectboard Meeting and July 13, 2023 Special Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. M&T Bank Wealth Management; Update on Accounts
6. Pinnacle Usage; Dog Walk Event
7. Short Term Rentals
8. Errors and Omission
9. Severe Storm update
10. Financial Update; General Fund
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
WATER/SEWER COMMISSIONER’S AGENDA
August 2, 2023
Following Selectboard Meeting
1. Citizens Comments
2. Set Water and Sewer Rates
3. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.