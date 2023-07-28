Chester Select Board/Water & Sewer Commission agendas for August 2

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To Join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 The Select Board meeting will be followed by a meeting of the town’s Water and Sewer Commissioners.

Below are the boards’ agendas.

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from the July 5, 2023 Selectboard Meeting and July 13, 2023 Special Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. M&T Bank Wealth Management; Update on Accounts

6. Pinnacle Usage; Dog Walk Event

7. Short Term Rentals

8. Errors and Omission

9. Severe Storm update

10. Financial Update; General Fund

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn

WATER/SEWER COMMISSIONER’S AGENDA

August 2, 2023

Following Selectboard Meeting

1. Citizens Comments

2. Set Water and Sewer Rates

3. Adjourn