$300 cleanup grants available for liveable homes

f your home was damaged by Vermont’s recent floods but you can still live in it safely, FEMA may be able to provide up to $300 to help with cleanup. This Clean and Sanitize Assistance is intended to help homeowners and renters quickly address contamination from floodwaters to prevent additional losses and safety concerns.

You may qualify for Clean and Sanitize Assistance if:

You live in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor counties.

Based on a FEMA inspection, your home has disaster damage; or, if you are a renter, the inspection notes cleanup actions are needed or have already been done. If you have already cleaned up, save your receipts from any supplies, materials or paid help.

The damage is not covered by your insurance.

FEMA determines your disaster-damaged primary residence is safe to occupy.

For advice about what to do if your house has mold, click here.

To register for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call 1-800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.