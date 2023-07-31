Chester music series continues Aug. 3 with Dave Keller Band

T

he Dave Keller Band is the next act in the Chester Summer Music Series. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

During the past decade, Dave Keller has earned a reputation as a “magnificent soul singer” (Elmore Magazine), a “stellar” guitarist (AXS.com), and a “songwriting genius” (Living Blues). He has been honored three times with Blues Music Award nominations for Best Soul Blues Album.

Touring throughout the U.S. and Europe, Keller has built a loyal legion of fans who are hip to his livewire shows. The band plays with a power and grace that come from years of hanging out, traveling and playing together.

The music series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester. Thanks to the generosity of the many donors, including The Chester Telegraph, all concerts are free and open to the public, and most will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Shows will be held rain or shine; the rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.

Here’s the schedule for the summer series:

Aug. 10: Frydaddy

Aug. 16: The Green Sisters