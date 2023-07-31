Ludlow Fire to hold 5K fund-raiser Sept. 2
Press release | Jul 31, 2023 | Comments 0
The race benefits the various fire prevention, member insurance, specialized equipment and charitable causes supported by the Ludlow Fire Department Association. Five-Alarm 5K T-shirts will be given to all pre-registrants; the deadline is Aug. 31. Registration is free for those ages 11 and under and $20 to $25 for those older. To register, click here.
The race will be run through the streets of the Village of Ludlow and will feature music and a food truck at the finish line.
The department would like to thank race sponsors Benson’s Chevrolet, Brooks Construction, Diamond Realty, Fox Run Golf and Hospitality and Servpro.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.