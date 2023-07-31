Ludlow Fire to hold 5K fund-raiser Sept. 2

T

he Ludlow Fire Department invites all runners and walkers to enter the first Ludlow Fire Department 5 Alarm 5K Road Race to be held Saturday, Sept. 2. It will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St.

The race benefits the various fire prevention, member insurance, specialized equipment and charitable causes supported by the Ludlow Fire Department Association. Five-Alarm 5K T-shirts will be given to all pre-registrants; the deadline is Aug. 31. Registration is free for those ages 11 and under and $20 to $25 for those older. To register, click here.

The race will be run through the streets of the Village of Ludlow and will feature music and a food truck at the finish line.

The department would like to thank race sponsors Benson’s Chevrolet, Brooks Construction, Diamond Realty, Fox Run Golf and Hospitality and Servpro.