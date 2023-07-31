Sammy B returns to Proctorsville concert series Aug. 2

| Jul 31, 2023 | Comments 0

Sammy Blanchette

Sammy Blanchette will return to the gazebo on the Svec Memorial Green, Main Street in Proctorsville, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Blanchette, also known as Sammy B, is a New England-based singer/songwriter multi-instrumentalist who has been playing in the region for several years. His style is a broad mix of rock, blues, reggae, jazz and jam band; he uses acoustic and electric instruments.

This concert is sponsored by Outer Limits Brewing.

Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.

Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery and Singleton’s Store have take-out food options. Many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music.

The rest of the summer series includes

Aug. 9: Yankee Chank
Aug. 16: The Silverbacks

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.