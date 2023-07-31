Sammy B returns to Proctorsville concert series Aug. 2
Press release | Jul 31, 2023 | Comments 0
Blanchette, also known as Sammy B, is a New England-based singer/songwriter multi-instrumentalist who has been playing in the region for several years. His style is a broad mix of rock, blues, reggae, jazz and jam band; he uses acoustic and electric instruments.
This concert is sponsored by Outer Limits Brewing.
Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.
Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery and Singleton’s Store have take-out food options. Many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music.
The rest of the summer series includes
Aug. 9: Yankee Chank
Aug. 16: The Silverbacks
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.