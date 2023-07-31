Sammy B returns to Proctorsville concert series Aug. 2

S

ammy Blanchette will return to the gazebo on the Svec Memorial Green, Main Street in Proctorsville, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Blanchette, also known as Sammy B, is a New England-based singer/songwriter multi-instrumentalist who has been playing in the region for several years. His style is a broad mix of rock, blues, reggae, jazz and jam band; he uses acoustic and electric instruments.

This concert is sponsored by Outer Limits Brewing.

Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.

Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery and Singleton’s Store have take-out food options. Many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music.

The rest of the summer series includes

Aug. 9: Yankee Chank

Aug. 16: The Silverbacks