Springfield Community Band concert Aug. 1

The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.

The scope of the evening’s program is wide, including samples from a variety of musical styles and vintage. Ranging from a French horn composition by Amadeus Mozart, to selections from the musicals Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins, to the rousing Spanish march Amparito Roca, to compositions by George Gershwin and Glenn Miller, there will be music in the air for every taste and preference.

The Rondo from Mozart’s Horn Concerto #4 will feature Cindy Hughes on French horn.

In the event of rain, the concert will be held indoors at the Hartness House.