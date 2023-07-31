TRSU Board agenda for Aug. 3
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 3 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., Proctorsville, and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81534635381
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. June 01, 2023, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Rescheduling Board Retreat
B. Portrait of a Graduate(Goals 22-23 – Definition of success)
C. Superintendent Search
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills
2. F4, Access Control and Visitor Management
B. New Hire, Special Education Teacher (CTES)
C. Draft Multiple Year Board Calendar
D. Annual Federal Procurement Threshold Certification
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. Sept.7, 2023, 6 p.m. Regular Meeting,
Ludlow Elementary Professional Development Room and Zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment
