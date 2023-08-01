Concerts & Caps: More flood relief fund-raisers
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 01, 2023 | Comments 0
©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The Chester Telegraph continues to track efforts to raise funds for those affected by the floods in south-central Vermont. Below is a compilation of events and other opportunities to support those in need. If you know of other such efforts, please e-mail them in the format below, including a description of the need, to cprairie@chestertelegraph.org.
LONDONDERRY
Event: Music for Flood Relief, featuring Castleton-based Gubbulidis with Twiddle’s Mihali Savoulidis and Zdenek Gubb. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
Organizer: Stratton Community Foundation Flood Relief Fund together with Magic Mountain and Bromley
Recipient: Stratton Community Foundation Flood Relief Fund for local, small businesses
Goal: $10,000
Date/Time: Friday, Aug 4, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m.
Location: Magic Mountain at 495 Magic Mountain Access Road, Londonderry
Tickets: Advance tickets $20 for adults; Free for children age 11 and under. Click here to purchase tickets.
Donate: Click here.
Details: Click here.
LONDONDERRY
Event: 5 Town Flood Relief Benefit Concert with Saints & Liars, Pete Bernhard, Reed Foehl, Erin Cassells-Brown with special guests Melanie Alanna Glenn and Ida Mae Specker. Food available. WEQX raffle and donation buckets
Date/Time: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14
Recipient: First responders (Fire Departments and Rescue Squads) of Londonderry, S. Londonderry, Peru, Landgrove and Weston
CHESTER
Event: ‘Vermont Strong 2.0’ T-shirts, hats and magnets. Offerings are rapidly expanding and T-shirt inventory is currently on back-order.
Event Date/Time: Ongoing
Event Location: Sharon’s on the Common, 90 The Common in Chester
Organizer: Sharon Baker
Recipient(s): Local small businesses
Full Details: Click here.
LUDLOW
Event: Purple Chicken Dinner with grilled chicken breast marinated in raspberry vinaigrette, baked glazed carrots and dessert. This event will also feature a 50/50 raffle.
Date/Time: Friday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Location: Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 at 133 Main St., Ludlow
Organizer: Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36
Recipient(s): All proceeds benefit flood victims
Tickets: $15. For reservations, call (802) 228-9807.
For more information: Click here.
Filed Under: Floods of 7-10-23 • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.