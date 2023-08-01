Concerts & Caps: More flood relief fund-raisers

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC



The Chester Telegraph continues to track efforts to raise funds for those affected by the floods in south-central Vermont. Below is a compilation of events and other opportunities to support those in need. If you know of other such efforts, please e-mail them in the format below, including a description of the need, to cprairie@chestertelegraph.org.

LONDONDERRY

Event: Music for Flood Relief, featuring Castleton-based Gubbulidis with Twiddle’s Mihali Savoulidis and Zdenek Gubb. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Organizer: Stratton Community Foundation Flood Relief Fund together with Magic Mountain and Bromley

Recipient: Stratton Community Foundation Flood Relief Fund for local, small businesses

Goal: $10,000

Date/Time: Friday, Aug 4, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m.

Location: Magic Mountain at 495 Magic Mountain Access Road, Londonderry

Tickets: Advance tickets $20 for adults; Free for children age 11 and under. Click here to purchase tickets.

Donate: Click here.

Details: Click here.

LONDONDERRY

Event: 5 Town Flood Relief Benefit Concert with Saints & Liars, Pete Bernhard, Reed Foehl, Erin Cassells-Brown with special guests Melanie Alanna Glenn and Ida Mae Specker. Food available. WEQX raffle and donation buckets



Date/Time: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14

Recipient: First responders (Fire Departments and Rescue Squads) of Londonderry, S. Londonderry, Peru, Landgrove and Weston

Location: Pingree Park, with parking at the Londonderry Plaza to catch a bus to the park and handicap parking at the park.



CHESTER

Event: ‘Vermont Strong 2.0’ T-shirts, hats and magnets. Offerings are rapidly expanding and T-shirt inventory is currently on back-order.

Event Date/Time: Ongoing

Event Location: Sharon’s on the Common, 90 The Common in Chester

Organizer: Sharon Baker

Recipient(s): Local small businesses

Full Details: Click here.

LUDLOW

Event: Purple Chicken Dinner with grilled chicken breast marinated in raspberry vinaigrette, baked glazed carrots and dessert. This event will also feature a 50/50 raffle.

Date/Time: Friday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Location: Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 at 133 Main St., Ludlow

Organizer: Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36

Recipient(s): All proceeds benefit flood victims

Tickets: $15. For reservations, call (802) 228-9807.

For more information: Click here.