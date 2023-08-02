S. Derry Library hosts children’s art, reptile programs

T

he South Londonderry Free Library received a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation to fund its children’s programs. Children of all ages are invited to work with artist/teacher Casey Junker Bailey, who will offer her book-inspired art programs at the library on a monthly basis throughout the year.

In addition to the artwork that they make, each child will receive a copy of the featured book to keep. These programs are free of charge and appropriate for all ages. A portable sign board, also purchased with grant money, will keep friends of the library informed about these upcoming events.

The program launched successfully in July with a Kindness Matters bookmaking project. Each child made two books and received a copy of Kindness Grows to bring home.

August features a two-part program on reptiles. Vermont Institute of Natural Science presents Reptile Rendezvous at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Londonderry Town Office, 100 Old School Road in South Londonderry. Come meet some live reptiles.

Reptile Rendezvous Two begins at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road in South Londonderry. The featured book is Chameleons Are Cool. Along with their free book, Junker Bailey will assist children in making colorful three-dimensional chameleons and lizards to bring home.

For more information about ongoing children’s programs, contact the South Londonderry Free Library at 802-824-3371.