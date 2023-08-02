Sundays on the Hill concert Aug. 6 in Weston
Vermont’s premiere flute quartet, Pipe Dreams, performs in the Weston Community Church, 37 Lawrence Hill Road, at 4 p.m. on Aug. 6. Come enjoy music by Bach, Mendelssohn, Ravel, Bozza and more.
Admission is only $5 for adults, thanks to generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill and other anonymous donors. Children under 12 may attend at no charge. Please be aware that there are no reserved seats or advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
