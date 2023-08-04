FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Springfield
A new Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Springfield, becoming the second in the southern-central Vermont region following the floods of July 10. A center was opened in Londonderry more than 10 days ago.
The new center — at 100 River St. within the Springfield Health Center — will help Vermont residents affected by the floods kickstart their recovery. The joint DRC is a temporary facility established in partnership between Springfield, the state of Vermont and FEMA, will help survivors apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and answer questions in person.
Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.
All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs, and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, call 1-833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).
All centers, including the Springfield center, are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week
Centers are already open at:
Flood Brook School
91 VT-11
Londonderry, VT 05148
ASA Bloomer Building
88 Merchants Row, Suite 330
Rutland, VT 05701
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676
Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641
Twinfield Union School
106 Nasmith Brook Road
Plainfield, VT 05667
Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822
You don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
