The Department of Vermont Health Access is working to ensure Vermonters affected by flooding maintain their health coverage. Having health insurance will bolster Vermonters’ health and well-being throughout what is sure to be a long and arduous recovery.

The Department of Vermont Health Access, which administers Vermont Medicaid and Vermont Health Connect, is offering a special enrollment period for Vermonters affected by the natural disaster and in need of health insurance coverage.

Signing up for a qualified health plan is usually limited to an annual open enrollment period. However, any Vermonter who lets DVHA know that they were affected by the flood can sign up. DVHA reports that more than 90 percent of people enrolled through the health insurance marketplace qualify for financial help, with 25 percent of enrollees paying less than $25 a month for their health plans. Vermonters who are eligible for Medicaid can enroll at any time of year.

“We want to help those affected by this natural disaster in any way we can, and that includes ensuring that our friends, family and neighbors avoid gaps in their health coverage,” said Andrea De La Bruere, commissioner of DVHA. “Having health insurance makes it easier to access health care, and to avoid unexpected medical bills.” DVHA has also extended Medicaid for Vermonters affected by flooding. Benefits for Vermonters whose renewal deadline was in July and who didn’t respond to redetermination notices will automatically be extended into August. Vermonters affected by flooding who did respond to their renewal and no longer have any health care coverage with the State can ask for one more month of benefits. To request an extension, call 855-899-9600 by Friday, Aug. 11.

Finally, any Vermonter enrolled in Medicaid who has been impacted by flooding should call if they have questions about their health coverage and renewal schedule. DVHA can process these renewals on the phone to ensure benefits continue

To get help signing up for Vermont Medicaid, Green Mountain Care Programs, Dr. Dynasaur, and Qualified Health Plans: