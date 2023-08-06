Chester Snowmobile Club builds eight picnic tables for Fall Festival

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

V

olunteers from the Chester Snowmobile Club, including its President Stan Choiniere, Vice President Lee Whiting and members Geary Mills and Sam Everette, spent Thursday, Aug. 3 in front of the Academy Building constructing eight new 8-foot picnic tables for the upcoming Chester Fall Festival on The Green.

Materials were paid for by Chester Community Events, which runs the festival, and all fasteners and hardware were donated by Choiniere.

The new picnic tables will be part of the Food Court that is set up on the Academy Building lawn.

The annual festival will be held this year from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 on the Green and surrounding town properties along Main Street in Chester.