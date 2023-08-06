Londonderry, Plainfield FEMA centers to shut down

DDisaster Recovery Centers in Londonderry at Flood Brook School and in Plainfield at Twinfield Union School will close permanently at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. The centers will remain open Sunday until then.

The schools must get ready for the school year, which begins at the end of August.

If you need FEMA or Small Business Administration help you can still receive it throughout the day at either school. Flood Brook School is located at 91 VT-11 in Londonderry; Twinfield Union School is located at 106 Nasmith Brook Road in Plainfield.

The following recover centers will still be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

Springfield Health Center

100 River St.

Springfield

The Springfield center will close temporarily at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10; and will reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

ASA Bloomer Building

88 Merchants Row, Suite 330

Rutland

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs, and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the centers to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.