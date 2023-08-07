UPDATED – Chester police seek info in School St. gun incident

UPDATE: Chester Police say that the subject wanted in this incident called and asked to speak with an officer late this afternoon. Chief Tom Williams told The Telegraph that police have spoken with him and are continuing their investigation.

The Chester Police Department is looking for a man who brandished a gun on a downtown street yesterday.

According to a CPD press release, at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 the man pointed a pistol at a female victim on School Street.

Police say that the offender is described as a white male who is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a skinny build. The victim said he had slicked-back hair and tattoos on his head. He was driving a dark green sedan with kayak racks on its roof. The last three digits of the Vermont license plate were 617.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chester Police Department at 802-875-2035