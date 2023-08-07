Christine ‘Tina’ Pollock, 83, formerly of Chester

Christine “Tina” Sonja Pollock, 83, of Charleston, W.V., and formerly of Chester, Vt., passed away on July 16, 2023. Tina was born on March 21, 1940, in Glen Cove, N.Y.

After she graduated from North Shore High School, she pursued a degree in physical education in college. After graduation, she worked as an administrative assistant for the CEO of Vicks Vapor Rub. She left there to later become the secretary for Dr. Roy Illowit, the athletic director and coach of many sports.

Tina met her first husband, Joseph Stone Jr., in early 1960. Joseph graduated and went to the New York Giants football camp, where soon after starting, he and Tina married. They had three children, Joseph, Karl and Kristen Stone. At the time, Joseph chose to become a science teacher to provide for his family. It was soon after their youngest child was born, they learned about and chose to become Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Tina’s first husband died unexpectedly in 1971, and she was left to raise her three children on her own. Since she had never lived on her own, this was a huge challenge. Through these trying times, she relied on her creator for strength, not only for herself but to raise her children.

In 1978, Tina met her soon-to-be second husband, Robert Pollock, in Westminster, Vt. Robert had two adult children from a previous marriage, Robert and Vivian. Tina and Bob married on Feb. 3, 1979. It was then that Bob and Tina made it their goal to share their hope for the future with loved ones and neighbors alike and to raise Tina’s children. Tina lived in many states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and, lastly, Vermont, which is where she spent most of her life and loved the most.

In 1996, Tina sadly lost her youngest and only daughter, Kristen, due to medical complications. This was very hard on Tina, and also left her and Bob to raise Kristen’s only child, Sophia Stone. Though, this brought them both joy and helped ease the pain of losing a child, it was also very challenging for them both. It was after Kristen’s death, they chose to leave Pennsylvania and move back to Vermont, where they had first met years ago. There they made a life with Sophia, built a house and barn in the beautiful back woods of Chester. They lived in Vermont for over 20 years. Bob worked as a clerk of the works for the State of Vermont, while Tina chose to dedicate the majority of her time to raising Sophia. Also, she spent over 70 hours per month sharing with her community and friends thoughts from the Bible. Tina was passionate about cooking and sharing her knowledge of the Bible, and of her faith in Jehovah God.

Bob died in 2018. They had been married for 39 years.

Besides husband Bob and daughter Kristin, Tina was predeceased by siblings Joseph, Phillip, Sigrid and Gail. She is survived by siblings Bruce and Karen; her two sons and their wives, Joseph and Diana Stone, and Karl and Lisa Stone; along with Bob’s children and their spouses, Robert Jr. and Cynthia Pollock, and Vivian and James Hall.

Tina is also survived by grandchildren Jonathan, Sophia and Chelsea Stone and her great-grandchildren Kristen, Kenzi, and Alexander Stone.

Services will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, at 999 Rockingham Road in Bellows Falls at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.