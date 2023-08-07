Frydaddy to play to Chester Music Series Aug. 10

F

rydaddy is the next act in the Chester Summer Music Series. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

Led by Carlos Ocasio, the Frydaddy band has been serving up a spicy gumbo of rockin’ soul in the Upper Valley for close to 30 years. With influences and covers ranging from James Brown to Carlos Santana, in addition to soulful originals, Ocasio and the band have enjoyed opening for national acts, as well as playing for private venues across New England.

Pegged sometimes as a crooner, Ocasio and the Frydaddy band can set the tone for romance, as well as turn it up with a foot stompin’ good time.

The music series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester. Thanks to the generosity of the many donors, including The Chester Telegraph, all concerts are free and open to the public, and most will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Shows will be held rain or shine; the rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.

The Green Sisters wrap up the concert series on Wednesday, Aug. 16.