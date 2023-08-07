Springfield Community Band concert Aug. 8 at Hartness House
The Springfield Community Band will present a free concert (rain or shine) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.
Band members Danielle St. Amand (flute) and Alex Brady (alto sax) will conduct. Both are music educators in local schools.
The concert will include selections from The Sound of Music and Phantom of the Opera, as well as the hauntingly beautiful Ashokan Farewell. The evening will conclude with the rousing Spanish march Amparito Roca.
