To the editor: Derry Rescue Squad answers 647 calls in year
In the year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to 647 calls:
- Andover – 6,
- Jamaica – 1,
- Landgrove – 24,
- Londonderry – 219,
- South Londonderry – 87,
- Peru –66,
- Town of Stratton – 35,
- Weston – 60,
- Windham – 25 and
- Winhall- 88.
There were also 36 out-of-area mutual aid calls; 183 of the total calls were for injuries, 338 were for illness and 74 were for motor vehicle accidents. Eight calls required a DHART helicopter transport. And 67 of the total calls were at the ski areas.
Londonderry Technical Rescue responded to 63 calls in this period. We would like to thank Winhall Rescue for their assistance on 103 of our calls.
LVRS is here to provide this essential service to our communities 24-7, 365 days a year. We are never “out of service.” Please think about joining. We are always looking for new members and we will train you. Or, donate. Your donations help cover the costs of ambulance maintenance, building maintenance, training, fuel and medical supplies.
For more information click here and to donate, click here.
Sincerely,
David Utiger
Public Relations Officer
Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad
