Yankee Chank returns to Proctorsville concert series Aug. 9

Y

ankee Chank returns to the gazebo on the Svec Memorial Green, Main Street in Proctorsville, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Yankee Chank is a Vermont group that performs traditional Cajun music from the heart of southwest Louisiana. The French-speaking people of eastern Canada were the inspiration for the southern Cajuns and thereby inspired Yankee Chank.

The band has been performing Cajun and Zydeco music around Vermont and beyond, using fiddle, accordion, guitar and bass, since 1996. The band’s performances offer a distinctive immersion into this unique regional music.

This concert is sponsored by Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant.

Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.

Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s Restaurant is open for dining and takeout. Singleton’s Store also offers takeout. Many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to live music.

The summer series concludes on Aug. 16 with The Silverbacks.