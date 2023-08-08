Local artists sought for Derry exhibit and sale

T

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s annual Local Artists Exhibit runs from Aug. 19 to Oct. 17 at The Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry. Exhibit hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

If you would like to exhibit, contact Valerie Johnson by phone at 802-875-3865 or via e-mail or Bev Foster by phone at 802-558-1211 or via e-mail.

Receiving dates for artwork are Aug. 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Aug. 10 and 11 from 2 to 4 p.m.

All art must be labeled with the artist’s name, medium, price and phone number and be ready to hang and sell. The maximum size is 30 inches by 30 inches. This is a fundraiser for the historical society; it keeps 20% of the sale price.

The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters for the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. It is the former home of artists Bernadine Custer and Jimmy Sharp. With new lighting, fresh paint and a great hanging system, it is a wonderful exhibit space.