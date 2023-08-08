©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

n an effort to feed disrupted populations in flood ravaged communities in Vermont, beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and running through Thursday, Aug. 31, the Vermont Emergency Eats program will begin signing up residents of Ludlow, Cavendish, Plymouth, Weston and Londonderry for meal vouchers for participating restaurants.

To qualify in our area, you must be a resident of one of the five towns listed above and sign up and receive the vouchers at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 VT. Route 100 in the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, or at the Black River Good Neighbors, 37B Main St. in Ludlow. Then check in once a week during August to get another week’s worth of vouchers.

Each resident could receive up to two vouchers for each day, capping at 14 meal vouchers a week per person.

Like the highly successful Everyone Eats program during the Covid 19 pandemic, VEE meals are valued at $10 each and most restaurants are offering special menus to fit this pricing. The majority of restaurants are only offering take-out meals for these vouchers although the Hub Restaurant, 719 Main St. in Weston, and the Gamebird Kitchen, 190 Main St. in Ludlow, are offering dine-in options. If you choose dine-in, please be aware that drinks and tips are managed at the discretion of the restaurant.

Click here for updates and questions.

This is a statewide program that is 100 percent funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The program is a partnership with FEMA, Chester Helping Hands, Neighborhood Connections and Black River Good Neighbors as well as Gov. Phil Scott, multiple state agencies, SEVCA and the Springfield Family Center.