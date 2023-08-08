‘Play Every Town’ comes to Landgrove Town Hall Aug. 11

Composer-pianist David Feurzeig brings Play Every Town to Landgrove Town Hall, 88 Landgrove Road in Landgrove. Concert #39 of 252 Community Concerts for a Cooler Climate will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Feurzeig embarked on Play Every Town, a free concert in each of Vermont’s 252 towns, to combat climate change through the power of community and music. Traveling throughout the state in his solar-charged electric vehicle, he will become the first musician to perform in every Vermont municipality.

Customized for each town, Feurzig will join local singer-songwriter Michael Hammond to perform two of Hammond’s original songs. Feurzig will also play The Alcotts by Charles Ives, who was born in 1874, the year that the Town Hall was built as the Farmers and Mechanics Hall.

Like every performance on the tour, this one will include its own unique Scarlatti keyboard sonata: Sonata No. 39 for this 39th concert in the series. Other solo pieces will round out the program.

Feurzeig, a professor of music at the University of Vermont since 2008, specializes in genre-defying recitals that bring together an astonishing variety of musical styles, from ancient and classical to jazz, avant-garde and popular traditions.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to benefit Neighborhood Connections’ local flood relief efforts.

Follow Feurzeig on his journey on Instagram, find up-to-date events for your town via Facebook, or visit the website.